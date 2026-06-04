Deadly Malviya Nagar fire: Owner arrested, was told ‘everything works in Delhi’ for illegal room expansion - 10 points

The deadly fire at a hotel-cum-B&B in Malviya Nagar of New Delhi has put the spotlight on how the owner conducted illegal expansion in the hotel because “everything works in Delhi”. Lovkesh Bajaj, the owner of the B&B, has been arrested, and during police interrogation, he revealed that structural changes were suggested as “routine” by “another person”.
The hotel operated without a fire NOC in a congested bylane in South Delhi. As more details on glaring lapses in operating the B&B surfaced, signs of a disaster waiting to unfold became increasingly apparent. The fire started early on Wednesday morning and spread through the five-floor building.
The building had only one point of entry and exit, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door – factors that combined to turn the building into a virtual death trap. As many as 21 people have died in the fire, and many others are critically injured.
MALVIYA NAGAR B&B FIRE – 10 POINTS