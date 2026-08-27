Deadly Nepal Flood Kills at Least 162 With India on Alert

(Bloomberg) -- At least 162 people were killed after a violent flash flood swept through a Nepalese valley near the Chinese border on Wednesday, prompting evacuations and alerts in neighboring regions of India.

Nepal police confirmed the updated death toll on Thursday. Nearly 300 foreign nationals from countries including India, Malaysia, the UK, the US and Australia remain missing after the deadly flood. Videos posted online showed roads and bridges being washed away by a sudden rush of water in Nepal’s mountainous Rasuwa district at about 8:30 a.m. local time.

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The US Geological Survey said the flood was caused by a “glacial collapse and debris flow,” which triggered “subsequent catastrophic impacts downstream.“ The Indian border states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are on high alert for flash flooding, and residents have been evacuated from some areas, according to a government statement issued late Wednesday.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the recent flash floods in Nepal? ⌵ The flash floods in Nepal were primarily caused by a glacial collapse and debris flow, potentially triggered by an unstable rock mass near the Nepal-Tibet border. 2 Why are Indian regions like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on high alert following the Nepal floods? ⌵ Indian regions are on high alert due to the risk of flash flooding, as the flooding in Nepal could have downstream effects on nearby rivers, prompting evacuations in vulnerable areas. 3 How many people are reported missing after the Nepal flash floods? ⌵ As many as 300 foreign nationals, including travelers from India, Malaysia, the UK, the US, and Australia, are currently reported missing after the floods. 4 What measures are being taken to rescue individuals affected by the floods in Nepal? ⌵ Rescue operations are actively underway, with helicopters deployed to help pull people from stranded areas and security personnel mobilized to assist in the search and rescue efforts. 5 Should residents near the rivers be concerned about further flooding in Nepal? ⌵ Yes, residents near the rivers should remain cautious as authorities have warned of potential additional flooding due to blockages remaining in upstream areas.

As many as 80 bridges and 40 kilometers (25 miles) of paved highway were damaged or swept away, Nepal’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a post on X. There are 83 security personnel missing, including members of the police and armed forces, it added.

Hundreds of people have been rescued by helicopter, Nepalese authorities said. Tourism officials said Wednesday that 384 travelers had been reported missing from the area, including people from India, Malaysia and Nepal.

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The flooding also hit Tibet’s Gyirong county, with videos circulating online showing torrents of mud and water sweeping through the area. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an all-out rescue effort in Tibet after what could become one of the country’s deadliest natural disasters this year.

There are three people confirmed dead and 558 missing following the mudslide, China Central Television reported. A Y-20 transport aircraft from the Western Theater Command Air Force is carrying a guidance team to organize joint rescue operations in Gyirong county, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The US State Department said late Wednesday that it is working closely with local authorities to assist Nepal and is providing $500,000 in emergency funding. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday that 34 of the country’s citizens remain unaccounted for.

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An initial analysis of satellite imagery suggests flooding on the Lhende River was triggered by a landslide on the Nepal-China border, Nepalese authorities said on social media.

--With assistance from Phila Siu and Qianwei Zhang.

(Updates death toll in first paragraph, details of damage in paragraph four, details on dead and missing in Tibet in seventh paragraph.)

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