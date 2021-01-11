OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Deal activity in agritech space takes a hit amid covid
Startups are using technology both in pre-harvest (soil, water testing) and post-harvest (focus on supply chain, grading products) (Mint)
Startups are using technology both in pre-harvest (soil, water testing) and post-harvest (focus on supply chain, grading products) (Mint)

Deal activity in agritech space takes a hit amid covid

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 05:19 AM IST Kalpana Pathak, Abhijit Ahaskar

Startups garnered $152 million through 30 deals in 2020, declining from $232 million through 32 deals in 2019, shows data from Venture Intelligence

Deal activity in agritech startups was impacted last year due to widespread disruptions from the pandemic and the strict lockdown. These startups garnered $152 million through 30 deals in 2020, declining from $232 million through 32 deals in 2019, shows data from Venture Intelligence. The figure, however, marked a sharp rise from $69 million in 2018 and $43 million in 2017 through 17 deals each, underscoring continued strong investor interest in the sector.

“This (2020 performance) is a significant number and shows there is positive sentiment. We should not forget we had a pandemic in the middle of all this," said Siddharth Pai, founder and managing partner, Siana Capital Management.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A file photo of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

US House will vote to urge Trump declared incapable before impeachment -- Pelosi

1 min read . 05:48 AM IST
Harald Aspelund, chair of the WTO trade policy body review

WTO raises concerns over implications of govt’s programmes

1 min read . 05:43 AM IST
However, this supply shortage caused by the replacement demand would correct itself once the economic situation improves, say experts

Short supply limits the pace of used car sales

2 min read . 05:26 AM IST
Startups are using technology both in pre-harvest (soil, water testing) and post-harvest (focus on supply chain, grading products)

Deal activity in agritech space takes a hit amid covid

1 min read . 05:19 AM IST

Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches

He said more investments could be expected in “technologies and startups from the input standpoint in pre-harvesting, seeds, insecticides and irrigation". Farmers have begun to increasingly rely on agritech firms to ease supply chain bottlenecks, eliminate middle-men, improve transparency and ensure they earn a bigger chunk of sale proceeds.

Startups are using technology both in pre-harvest (soil, water testing) and post-harvest (focus on supply chain, grading products). Last October, agritech startup Ergos raised 38.5 crore in Series A funding from Chirate Ventures and Aavishkaar Capital. Ergos has been working on a farm-gate based technology driver Grainbank model for small and marginal farmers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout