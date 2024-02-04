Deals are sparkling, from beauty to health and foods
Leading consumer companies in India, such as Godrej Consumer Products Ltd and Tata Consumer Products Ltd, are actively seeking opportunities for acquisitions in order to expand their portfolios and enter new categories.
New Delhi: India’s consumer industry is witnessing rising deal-making and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) as companies seek to consolidate positions and enter emerging segments.
