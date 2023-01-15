Deals worth 10,000 crore stall as CCI awaits quorum

Industry representatives have reached out to the government for a solution as delays in merger approvals could come in the way of foreign investment flows. The industry is batting for an ordinance to temporarily suspend the quorum requirement for urgent matters—M&A clearance and grant of interim relief on certain matters—which will enable the regulator to function till the time the government processes the appointment of new CCI members or chair, said the second person. According to the proposal, this would solve the immediate concern around economic activity and investment flows.