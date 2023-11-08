‘Dear politically motivated Madam…’: Priyanka Chaturvedi vs NCW chief over Nitish Kumar’s ‘vulgar’ comments
Addressing the Bihar Assembly, Nitish Kumar made quite a graphic description of how educated women can restrain their husbands during sexual intercourse
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma exchanged words after the former's INDIA ally Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made some remarks on the importance of women's education to control the population. Addressing the Bihar Assembly, Nitish Kumar made quite a graphic description of how educated women can restrain their husbands during sexual intercourse and thus, highlighting their role in population control, erupting laughter among the sitting members and triggering flak from the political parties who have termed the comments as “misogynistic, vulgar and patriarchal".
Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has issued an apology over his comments. “I apologise and I take back my words," he said.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.