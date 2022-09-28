OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  DA hiked by 4% for central govt employees, pensioners
Listen to this article

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government has announced the much-awaited hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees on Wednesday. The increase in 4% Dearness Allowance has come as a relief for the central government employees and pensioners amid the increasing inflation and the festival season.

The decision was taken in the Union Cabinet meeting today, according to reports. The 4% hike takes the DA to 38%.

The latest increase in DA will benefit around 47.68 lakh central government employees and about 68.62 lakh pensioners and is also applicable for civilian employees and those employed in defence services.

The central government revises dearness allowance and dearness relief on 1 January and 1 July every year, but this decision is usually announced in March and September.

Central government employees and pensioners across the country, paid based on the 7th Pay Commission, are waiting for amendments in DA and Dearness Relief (DR) ahead of these festival days. 

How much your salary will increase

With today's announcement, the DA payable will become 38% of basic salary. DA is calculated as a percentage of the basic salary.

If your basic salary is 35,000, a 4% hike would mean a revised DA of 13,300. This will be an additional 1,400 in hand every month.

Earlier in March, the Cabinet had hiked the DA for central government employees and DR for pensioners by 3% to 34% from 31% previously, effective 1 January, 2022.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout