DA hiked by 4% for central govt employees, pensioners1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 03:10 PM IST
The Narendra Modi-led BJP government has announced the much-awaited hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees on Wednesday. The increase in 4% Dearness Allowance has come as a relief for the central government employees and pensioners amid the increasing inflation and the festival season.