“The government has decided to raise the DA of state employees to 34 per cent, which will be at par with the Central government. This will put an additional burden of ₹625 crore on the exchequer, but it will benefit over 7.5 lakh employees and improve their lives," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a statement, PTI reported.

MP govt hikes DA of state employees to 34 per cent

The government employees were getting 31 per cent DA after the state had hiked it by 11 per cent at one go the last time, he said. The enhanced DA will come to effect from the salary for the month of August, which the employees will receive in September, the chief minister said.

DA hike for pensioners in Madhya Pradesh

Pensioners will be given the benefit of the DA hike after taking mandatory concurrence from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh government, as it was earlier part of the undivided Madhya Pradesh, it was stated.

Uttarakhand Govt hikes DA of local bodies employees

Uttarakhand government on Friday increased DA of employees of corporations and local bodies by 3 per cent with effect from January 1, 2022.

This move will benefit more than 45,000 employees of the corporations and local bodies in the state.