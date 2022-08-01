Dearness Allowance (DA) hike: Govt employees in this state will get higher salaries1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 01:50 PM IST
Dearness Allowance hike: The enhanced DA will come to effect from the salary for the month of August
Dearness Allowance hike: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, news agency PTI reported.