Dearness Allowance (DA) of the central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners have been increased by 3 per cent to 34 per cent of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2022. This will benefit about 47.68 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh, pensioners .

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.01.2022 represents an increase of 3 per cent over the existing rate of 31 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for the price rise, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, the ministry said.

DR hike to benefit these pensioners

1) Civilian Central Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners including Central Govt. absorbee pensioners in PSU/Autonomous Bodies in respect of whom orders have been issued vide this Department's OM No. 4/34/2002-P&PW(D)Vol.II dated 23.06.201 7 for restoration of full pension after the expiry of commutation period of 15 years.

2) The Armed Forces Pensioners, and Civilian Pensioners paid out of the Defence Service Estimates.

3) All India Service Pensioners

4) Railway Pensioners/family pensioners

5) Pensioners who are in receipt of provisional pension

6) The Burma Civilian pensioners/family pensioners and pensioners/families of displaced Government Pensioners from Burma/ Pakistan, in respect of whom orders have been issued, vide this Department's OM No. 23/3/2008-P&PW(B) dated 1 1.09.2017.