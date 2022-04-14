Dearness Allowance for central govt employees: Revised rates effective this year

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.01.2022 represents an increase of 3 per cent over the existing rate of 31 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for the price rise, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.