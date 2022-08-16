As many as 3.8 lakh Chhattisgarh government employees will be benefitted following a 6% hike in the dearness allowance (DA). Announcing the decision, the Chhattisgarh government today said a 6% hike in the DA of state government employees will raise it to 28%.

The state government employees were receiving a 22% DA under the 7th Pay Commission and 174% under the 6th Pay Commission since May 2022, the notice posted by the Chief Minister Office (CMO) on its official Twitter handle read.

Following the revision, 6% and 15% hikes have been effected under the 7th and 6th Pay Commissions respectively, the statement said. The staff will get 28% and 189% DA from 1 August, 2022.

The hike will put an additional burden of ₹2,160 crore per annum on the exchequer, an official told PTI.

On Monday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a 3% hike in the DA for the state government employees under the 7th Pay Commission. Patel said that this hike would apply with retrospective effect from 1 January, 2022.

Some 9.38 lakh employees of the state government, panchayat service and pensioners are set to benefit from the hike in Dearness Allowance (DA). With this, the state government's financial burden will go up by about ₹1,400 crore annually, CM Patel said.

With agency inputs