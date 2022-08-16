Dearness Allowance hiked by 6% for govt employees in Chhattisgarh1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 04:16 PM IST
- The 6% hike in the DA of state government employees will put an additional burden of ₹2,160 crore per annum on the exchequer
As many as 3.8 lakh Chhattisgarh government employees will be benefitted following a 6% hike in the dearness allowance (DA). Announcing the decision, the Chhattisgarh government today said a 6% hike in the DA of state government employees will raise it to 28%.