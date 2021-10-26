Dearness Allowance: MSRTC announces DA hike, Diwali bonus for employees

Last week, the Union Cabinet had approved an increase of 3 percentage points on DA and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners from 28%. After this hike, the DA will increase to 31%. The hike comes into effect from 1 July 2021, announced union minister Anurag Thakur in a press briefing in New Delhi. The new hike comes just days ahead of Diwali and is aimed to benefit over 47 lakh employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.