1 min read.Updated: 01 Nov 2021, 05:27 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that he talked to state government employees, who were on strike, earlier this morning
Listen to this article
Punjab government has announced at 11 per hike in dearness allowance for state government employees. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made the announcement during a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday.
“On the occasion of Diwali, I wanted to give a gift to the state govt employees. They would have never had such a gift till date. The employees were on strike even before I became the CM. I spoke with them this morning," CM Channi said during the press conference.
“We discussed the gift, they ewho ven gave me a commitment that they won't go on a strike, whatever might the situation be, as long as this govt is in power. They will sit and discuss the issue," he added.