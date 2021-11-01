Punjab government has announced at 11 per hike in dearness allowance for state government employees. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made the announcement during a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday.

“On the occasion of Diwali, I wanted to give a gift to the state govt employees. They would have never had such a gift till date. The employees were on strike even before I became the CM. I spoke with them this morning," CM Channi said during the press conference.

“We discussed the gift, they ewho ven gave me a commitment that they won't go on a strike, whatever might the situation be, as long as this govt is in power. They will sit and discuss the issue," he added.

