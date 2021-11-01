OPEN APP
Home / News / India / Dearness Allowance: Punjab govt approves 11% DA hikes for employees
Listen to this article

Punjab government has announced at 11 per hike in dearness allowance for state government employees. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made the announcement during a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday.

“On the occasion of Diwali, I wanted to give a gift to the state govt employees. They would have never had such a gift till date. The employees were on strike even before I became the CM. I spoke with them this morning," CM Channi said during the press conference.

“We discussed the gift, they ewho ven gave me a commitment that they won't go on a strike, whatever might the situation be, as long as this govt is in power. They will sit and discuss the issue," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout