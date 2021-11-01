Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India / Dearness Allowance: Punjab govt approves 11% DA hikes for employees

Dearness Allowance: Punjab govt approves 11% DA hikes for employees

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi
1 min read . 05:27 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that he talked to state government employees, who were on strike, earlier this morning

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Punjab government has announced at 11 per hike in dearness allowance for state government employees. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made the announcement during a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday.

Punjab government has announced at 11 per hike in dearness allowance for state government employees. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made the announcement during a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday.

“On the occasion of Diwali, I wanted to give a gift to the state govt employees. They would have never had such a gift till date. The employees were on strike even before I became the CM. I spoke with them this morning," CM Channi said during the press conference.

“On the occasion of Diwali, I wanted to give a gift to the state govt employees. They would have never had such a gift till date. The employees were on strike even before I became the CM. I spoke with them this morning," CM Channi said during the press conference.

“We discussed the gift, they ewho ven gave me a commitment that they won't go on a strike, whatever might the situation be, as long as this govt is in power. They will sit and discuss the issue," he added.

“We discussed the gift, they ewho ven gave me a commitment that they won't go on a strike, whatever might the situation be, as long as this govt is in power. They will sit and discuss the issue," he added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!