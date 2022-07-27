‘Death certificate for myself’: Anand Mahindra shares hilarious post

The process online death certificate is not new in India. One can visit the government portal dedicated for the same. However, Anand Mahindra's post indicates something funny.
Anand Mahindra has shared the snapshot of a webpage where one can apply for online death certificates. Well, the process is not new in India. One can visit the government portal dedicated for the same, sign up or login and apply for a certificate. The interesting part about Mahindra’s post is that the webpage asks you whether you are applying for it for yourself or someone else.
While sharing the snapshot on his Twitter account, the billionaire businessman quipped, “So we’re not the only culture that believes in an afterlife…" Now, life after death is a common concept in India. But, it is often assumed that Western ideologies negate such ideas. That is where Mahindra’s comment comes in because the webpage in question here belongs to Mecklenburg County, North Carolina in the United States.
No matter what the people of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina believe in, one may safely assume that it is a glitch in the system.
As per a common Hindu belief, people go through cycles of death and rebirth. A person's soul is reborn after death in a different body. Some people think that rebirth occurs immediately after death, while others think that a soul might exist in other worlds. Hindus think that before reincarnation, a soul could spend time in Hell or Heaven.
According to Islamic doctrine, there is an afterlife known as Akhirah. According to Islam, Allah determines when a person passes away, and the majority of Muslims hold the view that after passing away, they will remain in their tombs until the Day of Judgment. They shall be summoned before Allah on that day, revived from the dead, and judged according to how they spent their earthly lives.
