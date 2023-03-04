Death of children in Gambia linked to consumption of Indian made cough syrups, US CDC report states4 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 07:08 AM IST
- As per the joint probe report, there was a strong link between the death of many children in Gambia and the consumption of made-in-India cough syrups that were allegedly contaminated.
A joint probe was conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the US and the Gambian health authorities on the made-in-India cough syrups on the link to the death of 66 Gambian children.
