Meanwhile, On 3 March, three employees of another Noida-based pharmaceutical company, whose cough syrup was linked to the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year, were arrested on Friday. The arrests were made after an FIR was lodged against five officials, including two directors, of Marion Biotech. The FIR was lodged over a complaint by a drugs inspector of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), the officials said. The accused have been identified as Atul Rawat, Tuhin Bhattacharya and Mool Singh and were arrested from Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd. Before the arrests were made, the central and the Uttar Pradesh state drug authorities had checked samples of Marion Biotech's drugs. Upon checking, it was found that 22 of the samples tested were "not of standard quality" (adulterated and spurious), according to the complainant drug inspector.