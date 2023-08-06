Death of last two Cheetahs caused by insects during monsoon season: Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 06:46 AM IST
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Saturday spoke about the cause of deaths of Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP). While talking to the media, the Union Minister said that the death of last two Cheetah was due to infections caused by insects during the monsoon season.