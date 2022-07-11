‘Death of Abe by ex-serviceman…’ TMC compares Shinzo's assassination to Agnipath

Shinzo Abe's attacker lost his job in the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force after three years of service and he was not getting any pension, TMC claimed
Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has cautioned the Central government against the Agnipath scheme, pointing to the fact that Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by a short-service ex-serviceman.
TMC said that the killing underlined the possible pitfalls of the controversial defence recruitment scheme.
The state BJP, however, rejected the apprehension saying no Indian ex-servicemen had ever been involved in any such incident.
"The death of Abe at the hands of an ex-serviceman has only validated the fears of the people over the Agnipath scheme," the TMC's mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla' (Wake up, Bengal) said in an article on Saturday.
The attacker lost his job in the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force after three years of service and he was not getting any pension, it claimed.
Agniveers too would not get any pension after their four-year service period is over, the article pointed out.
The BJP attacked TMC saying that the party is provoking people without any substantial argument. "We have never heard of any such incident in which an ex-serviceman of our country is involved. The TMC is just trying to politicise the matter," state BJP spokesperson Samik Samik Bhattacharya said.
Besides, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana also asked the Centre to address issues of unemployment and inflation in the country, saying that India should learn from Japan and Sri Lanka.
In Saamna's editorial, Shiv Sena said, "India needs to look at the incident in Sri Lanka and Japan seriously. It is wrong to compare the condition of Sri Lanka with our country but the LPG cylinder has become ₹1,052. Ujjwala beneficiaries also have to give ₹853 per cylinder and this amount is not affordable for the poor. The rupee has fallen to ₹80 against the dollar".
"BJP came to power in the country by showing people the dream of cheap and good days. LPG prices have gone up eight times in the last year. Inflation has broken the back of the general public... People's jobs are being snatched away," it added.
The editorial also highlighted that numerous national issues remain unaddressed but crores of rupees are allegedly being spent to topple the opposition governments.
Cautioning the Centre of the consequences, it said, "There is a tide in the sea, ships collide with rocks, our country has survived in such storms, the credit has to be given to the harmony and restraint of the people, but if the people are hungry then they will claim power. This is what history says. The people of Sri Lanka did the same. The mentality of the people of the world is no different. The throne is not immortal."
