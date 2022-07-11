‘Death of Abe by ex-serviceman…’ TMC compares Shinzo's assassination to Agnipath

In Saamna's editorial, Shiv Sena said, "India needs to look at the incident in Sri Lanka and Japan seriously. It is wrong to compare the condition of Sri Lanka with our country but the LPG cylinder has become ₹1,052. Ujjwala beneficiaries also have to give ₹853 per cylinder and this amount is not affordable for the poor. The rupee has fallen to ₹80 against the dollar".

