Death penalty for 64-year-old Bhimrao Kamble in Pune child's rape and murder case; court terms it 'rarest of rare'

A special court in Pune on Monday awarded the death penalty to a 65-year-old man convicted of kidnapping, raping, and murdering a three-year-old girl in Nasrapur village, holding that the case falls under the "rarest of rare" category.

The court said Bhimrao Kamble should be ‘hanged till death,’ saying the evidence clearly established aggravating circumstances in favour of the prosecution.

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Last week, a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court found Kamble guilty of raping and murdering the child. In its judgment, the court said the prosecution had proved his guilt beyond reasonable doubt through a consistent chain of circumstantial and forensic evidence.

"The offences relate to the commission of serious crimes like murder and rape by an accused with a prior record and a substantial history of serious assault," the court observed.

The victim's family broke down in court as the judge pronounced the death sentence.

The court had convicted Kamble on June 25, within 60 days of the crime, which took place on May 1.

‘No scope for reformation’ Following his conviction, Kamble continued to deny any involvement in the crime. While reserving its order on sentencing until June 29, the court observed, "The accused showed no signs of repentance or potential for reformation. The only appropriate sentence is death."

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According to the prosecution, Kamble lured the three-and-a-half-year-old girl on May 1 with snacks and the promise of showing her a newborn calf before taking her to a shed near a cattle barn, where he sexually assaulted and murdered her.

"The offence was committed outrageously and involved inhuman treatment and torture of the victim. The victim was an innocent, helpless child. The murder was committed to satisfy lust, which evidences total depravity. It was a cold-blooded murder without provocation. The crime was committed so brutally that it shocks not only the judicial conscience but even the conscience of society," Additional Judge S R Salunkhe observed.

The court held that Kamble's advanced age could not be considered a mitigating circumstance and instead treated it as an aggravating factor while determining the sentence.

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"The thirst for lust of the accused is not extinguished even at such an age. Rather, it has reached a very dangerous stage. The injuries noted on the body of the victim reflect the inhuman behaviour of the accused with a child of just three years," the judge stated.

The judge further observed that the accused committed the offence with complete disregard for its consequences. According to the court, he acted "fearlessly, most violently and without bothering about consequences, because he had prior experience that even if prosecuted, nothing would happen in court".

(With inputs from news agency )

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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