Death threat to Yogi Adityanath! Mumbai Police said they received alert ‘UP CM will be killed like Baba Siddique if…’

Mumbai Police received a death threat against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, leading to increased security measures. An unknown caller warned that Adityanath could face a fate similar to late NCP leader Baba Siddique unless he resigns.

Livemint
Updated3 Nov 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Mumbai Police Enhances Security After Death Threat to Yogi Adityanath
Mumbai Police Enhances Security After Death Threat to Yogi Adityanath

The Mumbai Police said it received a death threat against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. The Chief Minister's security has been beefed up following the message.

Eloborating on the matter, they said that Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell from an unknown number claimed that Adityanath would meet a fate similar to that of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique if he did not step down in the next 10 days. 

The Mumbai police are currently investigating the matter and are also attempting to locate the perpetrator of the death threat against Adityanath.

How Baba Siddique was killed?

 Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office while celebrating Dussehra on October 12.

This incident follows the arrest of Azam Mohammed Mustafa, who threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan with a demand for 2 crore. Additionally, Mohammad Tayyab, a 20-year-old from Noida, was arrested for threatening both Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique, demanding money from them.

(To be updated further)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDeath threat to Yogi Adityanath! Mumbai Police said they received alert ‘UP CM will be killed like Baba Siddique if…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.