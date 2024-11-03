Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Death threat to Yogi Adityanath! Mumbai Police said they received alert ‘UP CM will be killed like Baba Siddique if…’

Death threat to Yogi Adityanath! Mumbai Police said they received alert ‘UP CM will be killed like Baba Siddique if…’

Livemint

Mumbai Police received a death threat against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, leading to increased security measures. An unknown caller warned that Adityanath could face a fate similar to late NCP leader Baba Siddique unless he resigns.

Mumbai Police Enhances Security After Death Threat to Yogi Adityanath

The Mumbai Police said it received a death threat against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. The Chief Minister's security has been beefed up following the message.

Eloborating on the matter, they said that Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell from an unknown number claimed that Adityanath would meet a fate similar to that of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique if he did not step down in the next 10 days.

The Mumbai police are currently investigating the matter and are also attempting to locate the perpetrator of the death threat against Adityanath.

How Baba Siddique was killed?

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office while celebrating Dussehra on October 12.

This incident follows the arrest of Azam Mohammed Mustafa, who threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan with a demand for 2 crore. Additionally, Mohammad Tayyab, a 20-year-old from Noida, was arrested for threatening both Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique, demanding money from them.

(To be updated further)

