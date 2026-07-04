'Death threats' to PM Modi ahead of Melbourne visit, says report; Australian police probe

Death threats have been reportedly issued to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Melbourne, Australia.
According to The Australia Today, an online threat targeting PM Modi prompted an investigation.
It claimed that a disturbing comment was posted on social media in response to an event promoting his upcoming visit to Melbourne.
The threat appeared beneath a Facebook post announcing the “Melbourne Meets Modi” community event, scheduled to be held at Marvel Stadium on 9 July.
The comment, posted from an account using the name “ابو مصطفى” (Abu Mustafa), read: “the roof tops of the stadium better close during the event or he will be coming to Australia for his death.”
Mint could not verify the report's authenticity.
Sources told The Australia Today that investigators have identified the IP address associated with the post as part of their inquiries.
Authorities are assessing the circumstances surrounding the message and whether any criminal offences have been committed.
“No arrests had been made” so far, the Australian Federal Police spokesperson told The Australia Today that at the time of publication.
According to the report, the matter has been brought to the attention of relevant authorities responsible for the security arrangements surrounding the Prime Minister’s visit.
The alleged threat was reported days before Prime Minister Modi’s official visit to Australia.
During the visit, PM Modi is expected to participate in bilateral engagements and community events, including the Melbourne gathering.
Threats against visiting heads of government are treated with the utmost seriousness by Australian law enforcement agencies, the report added.
Security planning for high-profile international visits typically involves multiple agencies, including the Australian Federal Police, state police and specialist protective security units.