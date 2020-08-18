Death toll in flood-related incidents in UP rises to 14

Fourteen people have died in flood-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh this year and 16 districts in the state are affected by the deluge, an official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed that flood relief work is the state government's priority and there will be no dearth of funds to help people hit by the deluge, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said.

The Sharda river at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur Kheri, the Saryu and the Ghagara at Ayodhya, Barabanki's Elgin Bridge and Ballia's Turtipaar are flowing above the danger mark.

"A total of 838 villages in 16 districts of the state have been hit by the floods. Among the affected villages, 520 are marooned," Goyal said.

The districts hit by floods are Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Badaun, Deoria, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur, he said.

The chief minister has directed district magistrates of the affected districts to ensure there is no laxity in relief operations, Goyal said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

