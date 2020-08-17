Bengaluru: The covid-19 death toll in Karnataka surpassed the 4,000-mark on Monday as the state reported 115 more fatalities.

Data provided by the government shows that several of these deaths occurred in early July which indicates the slow pace of the information outflow from districts to Bengaluru.

However, the government denied any underreporting of deaths in the state and said that the delay is due to shortage in the covid-19 workforce.

Adding to the concerns are that several people who died so far have no comorbidities which points to late reporting of the symptoms and delay in treatment, health department officials say.

There are currently 695 covid-19 positive persons in intensive care in the state, data shows.

Karnataka remains as one of the top most impacted regions in the country with over 2.33 lakh confirmed cases of which 80,643 are active. The state confirmed 6,317 new cases in the last 24 hours until 5 pm on Monday.

Bengaluru continues to fuel the surge in cases and fatalities as the state as India’s technology capital reported 2053 positives and accounted for 39 deaths.

Other districts have started to see a surge in cases that further threatens to overburden the already inadequate healthcare infrastructure.

The situation in Mysuru continues to deteriorate as 597 more tested positive that takes its total to 11,132 cases. The total in Ballari is at 14507 as 319 more tested positive. The least number of cases were reported in the coffee-growing Kodagu district with 18 cases.

But the rains, floods and landslides reported in several parts of the state has only added to the troubles of the state.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, the commissioner, department of health and family welfare on Monday issued a circular to reserve hospital beds for SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) without a confirmatory covid-19 test.

In the circular, the commissioner stated that patients with SARI will be transferred to a

Covid-19 hospital and be admitted as a potential positive case and will be tested.

The circular is to prevent hospitals from turning away persons with SARI, the commissioner said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via