Death toll rises to 18 after stepwell collapses at Indore temple; search operation still on3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 05:41 AM IST
Ram Navami celebrations at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in the city turned into tragedy when the slab constructed over an ancient `bawdi' or well suddenly caved in.
The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell collapse incident has increased to 18, Indore Commissioner of Police Makrand Deoskar told news agency ANI. The search operation to trace persons reported missing after the tragic incident is still on.
