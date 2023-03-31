Death toll rises to 35 in Indore temple stepwell collapse incident; search operation still on3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Ram Navami celebrations at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in the city turned into tragedy when the slab constructed over an ancient `bawdi' or well suddenly caved in.
The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell collapse incident has increased to 35, Indore Collector Dr Ilayaraja T said told news agency ANI. "Total of 35 people died, one missing and 14 people have been rescued. Two people returned home safely after getting treatment. The search operation to trace persons reported missing is underway," Indore Collector said.
