Questions are now being raised as to how did the administration allow construction of a slab atop an ancient well. A local resident also alleged that rescue teams took more than an hour to reach the spot. The temple, about 40 years old, was constructed after the well which stood on the spot was covered by a concrete slab. The slab, thus, became the temple's floor. The chants of `havan' (fire ritual) and puja gave way to screams and frenzy as devotees standing on the slab fell into water.