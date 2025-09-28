Deaths climb to 39 at Karur TVK Rally, CM Stalin orders probe and meets injured – Top 5 updates

TVK Rally Stampede News: A day after a tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, the death toll has risen to 39, with 51 people still undergoing treatment, many in intensive care. Chief Minister MK Stalin described the incident as unprecedented in the state’s political history and announced strict measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Here are the top five updates on the Karur stampede:

1. Stalin says tragedy ‘unprecedented in state’s history’ Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressed profound grief over the scale of the tragedy, calling it the worst loss of life at a political event in the state.

"So far, 39 people have died. In the history of our state, never has such a large number of people lost their lives in a programme organised by a political party, and such a tragedy should never happen in the future either," he said, addressing the media on Sunday.

Stalin added, "I am standing here with deep sorrow. I am unable to describe the horrific accident that took place in Karur."

2. Government announces compensation for victims The Chief Minister confirmed that the state government will provide ₹10 lakh to the families of each deceased victim and ₹1 lakh to those injured in the stampede.

"With a heavy heart, I pay homage to those who have lost their lives. A compensation of ₹10 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased. A compensation of ₹1 lakh will be provided to those who were injured," he stated.

3. Inquiry commission to probe the incident Stalin announced the formation of an inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court judge to determine the exact cause of the stampede.

"The truth will come out through the inquiry commission. I do not wish to say anything with a political motive. Once the truth is revealed through the inquiry commission, strict action will definitely be taken," he said.

4. CM visits hospital, meets injured and families On Saturday night, Stalin personally visited the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur to meet the injured and console their families.

Following the incident, he flew from Chennai to Trichy and travelled by road to Karur to oversee relief efforts. He also paid tributes to the victims and assured families that the government would provide every possible support.

5. TVK rally draws massive crowd, sparking safety concerns The stampede occurred during a TVK rally addressed by party leader Vijay, whose political meetings have consistently attracted enormous crowds since the party’s launch earlier this year.

Authorities are investigating whether overcrowding, lack of adequate security measures, or a sudden surge of the crowd triggered the deadly incident.