Deaths of Indian students in US: MEA says ‘no foul play, no interconnectedness’

Reacting to the unfortunate deaths of five Indian students in the United States, the External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said that there was "no foul play or interconnectedness" in the incidents, news agency ANI reported.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a weekly media briefing, said among the five deceased only two students were Indian nationals and the remaining three individuals were US nationals of Indian origin.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a weekly media briefing, said among the five deceased only two students were Indian nationals and the remaining three individuals were US nationals of Indian origin.

"There are five Indian students who have died that also includes students from the diaspora. These five deaths... Of these five deaths, two people are Indian nationals and the rest three are of Indian origin. They are US nationals," ANI quoted Jaiswal as saying.

The MEA spokesperson said in Vivek Saini's brutal murder case in Georgia's Lithonia, the culprit has been arrested and the local authorities are investigating the matter.

The MEA spokesperson said in Vivek Saini's brutal murder case in Georgia's Lithonia, the culprit has been arrested and the local authorities are investigating the matter.

In the second case of an Indian student's death at the University of Cincinnati, the preliminary report suggests no foul play, although the medical report is awaited, the MEA spokesperson said.

"The second case of an Indian student at the University of Cincinnati. He passed away also. There is no foul play. This is what the preliminary report says. But we await the medical report," Jaiswal added.

Jaiswal emphasised that the Indian government is actively engaged with local authorities, consulates, and missions to support the affected families.

"The other three deaths that have happened are those of people of Indian origin who are US nationals. We are in touch with local authorities there in the cases of Indian nationals. As also our consulate and our mission are in touch with family members. They are also in touch with the students," Jaiswal said.

Reiterating MEA's commitment to assisting Indian nationals abroad, the MEA spokesperson said the Indian consulate in Chicago is in close contact with Hyderabad resident Mazir Ali and his family who was recently attacked in the city.

"The Indian consulate in Chicago is in touch with both the family as also Ali, he's a student there. We are trying to see how best to help him with medical aid. Also to ensure his well-being. I understand that the local police have registered a case and the consulate is there to provide all possible support," Jaiswal said.

Ali, a student, was attacked by four robbers, prompting his wife to seek an expedited emergency visa. The MEA is actively working to provide medical aid and support to Ali, who is now under the care of local authorities.

The MEA spokesperson said there is no evidence of any interconnectedness among the tragic events involving Indian students and individuals of Indian origin in the United States.

"You will come to know more when the time comes, but my request to you is that you must see that there is no interconnectedness in this, they are not related," he added.

