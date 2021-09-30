Debit card payment to ATMs shutdown to pension rule: Key changes from tomorrow

Debit card, credit card payment rules: From October 1, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandated changes in the auto-debit rule will come into effect. The change is particularly important for customers who use a debit card for their recurring transactions. After the changes, all the standing instructions on cards will not be honoured. Under the new rules, all recurring transactions will need additional authentication. For payments exceeding ₹5,000, a one-time password (OTP) will have to be validated by a customer each time a payment is due. This will apply to all credit and debit cards, both domestic and international.