The HC said it is noticed that very often the norms are not implemented on the ground with the seriousness with which they are framed and therefore, it is essential for the authorities
Strict actions should be taken against those passengers who are found violating Covid-19 safety norms at airports and inside aircraft, said the Delhi High Court on Friday.
The court said that all persons who are found not wearing masks and abiding by hand hygiene norms should be booked, fined and placed on the no-fly list.
The order came in a PIL, registered on the experience of a sitting judge of the HC while travelling by a domestic flight during the pandemic.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's submission that the ministry of civil aviation had issued an order on 10 May, calling for strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols.
DGCA’s advocate Anjana Gosain, who herself is inflicted with Covid-19 and appeared through video conferencing, said the authorities are seriously implementing norms regarding masking at airports and in aircraft by all concerned.
However, the court said it is noticed that very often the norms are not implemented on the ground with the seriousness with which they are framed and therefore, it is essential for the authorities.
“The issuance of said order, in our view, is the right step since the pandemic has not abated and keeps springing up its ugly head," the bench said, adding that guidelines are always in place and it is the practical compliance which becomes a problem and “we falter".
“For this purpose, we are of the view that the DGCA should give separate binding directions to all airlines to authorise the staff at airports and in aircraft, including air hostesses, captains, pilots and others to take strict action against passengers and others who violate the masking and hand hygiene norms," said the court.
It said let necessary steps be taken and further action taken report to be placed before the court and listed the matter for further hearing on 18 July.
The DGCA had earlier informed the court that they were taking action against passengers who were not properly wearing mask after repeated warnings and they will be de-boarded before departure and may be treated as “unruly passengers".
Covid situation in country
This comes as the daily tally of Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 4,000-mark for the first time in nearly months on Friday as the country logged 4,041 infections.
India had recorded as many as 4,194 Covid-19 cases on 11 March.
The daily positivity rate of 0.95% was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.73%.
