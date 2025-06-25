Debris everywhere! Illegal buildings demolished in Maharashtra's Mumbra after court order | Watch video

Following the Bombay High Court's order, illegal buildings were demolished in the Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday, June 25.

As many as 17 illegal buildings were demolished by the Thane Municipal Corporation in the Mumbra area today.

As seen in the video posted on social media, a large chunk of at least two of the multi-storey buildings was demolished during the drive. Several other buildings were razed to the ground.

Heavy police arrangements could also be seen at the demolition site.

This demolition is part of a broader legal battle. The Supreme Court recently dismissed a special leave petition challenging the Bombay High Court's interim order to proceed with the demolition, noting the involvement of builders with alleged links to the underworld. This underscores the severity of the issue.

Unoccupied buildings and those still under construction were among the primary targets for demolition, TMC deputy commissioner (encroachment) Shankar Patole said.

Watch the demolition drive video here:

Wednesday's demolition drive was in line with the directives of the Bombay High Court.

Earlier on Monday, 30 illegal structures were demolished in nine administrative wards in Thane, including Naupada-Kopri, Diva, Mumbra, Kalwa, Uthalsar, Majivda-Manpada, Vartak Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar and Wagle Estate.

An official said that 13 of the 17 illegal buildings identified in Diva ward have now been demolished.

Two more buildings were brought down on Sunday amidst some local resistance, prompting authorities to carry out the operation under full police protection.

A case was also registered under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act for an unauthorised structure in the Lokmanya Nagar-Savarkar Nagar ward.

"The action is part of a continuing drive to identify and remove illegal structures in all nine ward committees. The drive targeted a wide range of illegal construction activities, ranging from complete buildings and column erections to plinth works and additional structures," the official said.

Earlier, 33 structures were demolished, taking the total to 63, he said.

Thane Municipal Corporation said in a release that as beat inspectors continue surveys and field verification, more demolitions may follow in the coming weeks.