Debt funds get another layer of safety, equity options increase

This may give investors a sense of comfort on the ability of a fund to honour their redemptions, but its efficacy may depend upon the category of funds and the situation. “If the fund holds a lower-rated portfolio and there is a run on the scheme, then the 10% cushion of liquid assets may not really be of much use," said Joydeep Sen, corporate trainer in debt markets and author, referring to poor liquidity in the bond markets in the sub-AA category. A quick look at the portfolio of some debt fund categories shows that many of them already hold a combination of cash and G-secs around this prescribed limit. However, this is likely to change when the risk perception changes and debt funds are more willing to take on credit risk.