Debt load may pose threat to nations: PM

“The covid pandemic has delivered a once-in-a-century blow to the global economy. Many countries, especially developing economies, are still coping with its after-effects. We are also witnessing rising geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world. There are disruptions in global supply chains. Many societies are suffering due to rising prices. And food and energy security have become major concerns across the world. Even the financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt levels. It is now up to you—the custodians of the leading economies and monetary systems of the world—to bring back stability, confidence and growth to the global economy. It is not an easy task," said Modi during his video address at the meeting in Bengaluru.