Home / News / India /  Debt MFs see 65,372 cr outflow in Sept on inc rate cycle, tax payment needs

Debt MFs see 65,372 cr outflow in Sept on inc rate cycle, tax payment needs

2 min read . 06:32 PM ISTLivemint
The outflows in the debt funds comes following a net inflow of 49,164 crore in August and 4,930 crore in July

 

 

Debt funds focused on investing in fixed-income securities witnessed an outflow of 65,372 crore in September. It is amid increasing interest rate cycle and redemptions by corporates to pay advance tax.

The outflows in the debt funds comes following a net inflow of 49,164 crore in August and 4,930 crore in July, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data showed.

Investors pulled out over 70,000 crore from debt mutual funds in April-June due to high inflation and increasing rate cycle.

Out of the 16 fixed-income or debt fund categories, 12 witnessed net outflows during the month under review. The heavy withdrawal was seen from segments such as liquid, money market and ultrashort-term duration funds.

The only categories that witnessed inflows were overnight funds, long duration, gilt funds and gilt fund with 10-year constant duration.

Overnight funds category witnessed inflows to the tune of 33,128 crore, long duration saw an inflow of 111 crore, gilt funds and gilt fund with 10-year constant duration also witnessed inflows at a lower level of 6.64 crore and 1.20 crore respectively.

"A rising interest rate environment that's been in place since May 2022 has likely resulted in investors preferring to move out of the debt markets in favour of investing in equity," Kavitha Krishnan, Senior Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.

Another factor that could have impacted the flows into debt funds is the withdrawal by institutions to meet their obligations towards advance tax payments, she added. The overall sentiment toward debt funds has been to invest in lower-duration funds. This is also evidenced by the positive flows into overnight funds during September.

Liquid funds saw a significant outflow of 59,970 crore in this category, followed by money market funds ( 11,232 crore) and ultra short duration funds ( 8,454 crore).

"In the high inflationary scenario, RBI has been increasing the repo rate to tame inflation down, due to which the debt market is likely to be volatile. As the festive season is coming, people need liquidity, which might have affected the increase in outflows," Priya Agrawal, Money Coach, LXME, said.

The outflow has pulled down the asset base of debt mutual funds to 12.41 lakh crore by September-end from 13.03 lakh crore at the end of August.

On the other hand, equity mutual funds saw net infusion of 14,100 crore during the month under review.

The liquid, ultrashort-term, money market and overnight fund categories constitute a substantial portion of the total assets (about 50 per cent) within the debt fund category.

Given their significant contribution, even a slight change in the quantum of flows in percentage terms can make a huge difference in the overall flows within the category.

