Debt mutual funds record outflow of over ₹32,722 cr in May as interest rates rise3 min read . 08:03 PM IST
Debt-oriented schemes dragged the mutual funds market in May due to ongoing rate hikes and expectations of future hikes amidst inflationary pressures. The latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed that investors pulled out money to the tune of ₹32,722.25 crore in debt mutual funds.
On the downside of debt schemes, Ansuman Deb and Ravin Kurwa, Research Analysts at ICICI Securities said, "ongoing rate hike cycle and an expectation of future rate hikes have been the key reasons for heavy redemptions in debt MF schemes between Feb’22 and May’22."
Data of ICICI Securities showed that under debt market share, Birla AMC debt AUM market share improved 40 basis points MoM to 11.9% in May’22 as against 17 basis points gain reported by ICICI Prudential AMC and 15 basis points decline reported by SBI AMC. HDFC AMC/NAM/UTI had marginal movement in debt AUM market share.
In the open-ended schemes, in May, equity-oriented mutual funds posted an inflow of ₹18,529.43 crore, while hybrid schemes registered an inflow of ₹5,123.25 crore, solution-oriented schemes garnered an inflow of ₹159.84 crore, and other schemes witnessed an inflow of ₹12,229 crore.
Under the equity market share, IPRU and SBI AMC equity AUM market share improved 40bps and 14bps MoM to 12.6% and 12.3% while that of Axis MF dipped 20bps MoM to 8.15%. HDFC and NAM equity market share remained stable at 11.5% and 6.3%; while UTI and Birla AMC equity AUM market share dipped 4bps and 10bps to 4.74% and 6.3% in May’22, as per ICICI Securities data.
In May, inflows in the index funds stood at ₹5,723.28 crore, and Gold ETFs at ₹203.39 crore.
Further, the ICICI Securities data highlighted that in May 2022, SIP flows came in at Rs12,300 crore as against Rs11,900 crore in the previous month. May’22 witnessed an addition/deletion of 2 million/1 million SIP folios as against 2.2 million/1.1 million folios in Apr’22 resulting in an increase in closure ratio from 42% in FY22 to 48% in Apr’22 and 52% in May’22. Reducing ticket size of SIP flows is a positive sign (Rs2532/Rs2449/Rs2245 in FY21/22/23-TD) as it is associated with more stickiness.
Overall, in May, open-ended schemes witnessed an inflow of ₹3,319.27 crore due to a decline in debt mutual funds.
Under closed-ended schemes, income/debt-oriented mutual funds logged an outflow of ₹10,573.56 crore, and growth/equity-oriented schemes witnessed a selloff of ₹860.65 crore in May.
This led to an outflow of ₹11,434.20 crore in the closed-ended schemes.
Meanwhile, interval schemes in May witnessed an inflow of ₹582.40 crore.
Following the above, the mutual funds' industry recorded an outflow of ₹7,532.54 crore in May this year.
Net asset under management (AUM) stood at ₹37,22,010.22 crore in May 2022, while the average net AUM was at ₹37,37,087.48 crore.
Analysts at ICICI Securities said, "We reiterate structural growth potential in AUM is a compelling overarching long-term investment thesis of the sector. The recent correction in share prices of 17/13/32/22% in the past three months for HDFC AMC/NAM/UTI/ABSLAMC has resulted in attractive valuations. Core PE (excluding the impact of cash on books) multiples based on FY24 estimates are 27x/20x/14x/10x of for HDFC/Nippon/Birla/UTI AMC, respectively."
