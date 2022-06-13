Further, the ICICI Securities data highlighted that in May 2022, SIP flows came in at Rs12,300 crore as against Rs11,900 crore in the previous month. May’22 witnessed an addition/deletion of 2 million/1 million SIP folios as against 2.2 million/1.1 million folios in Apr’22 resulting in an increase in closure ratio from 42% in FY22 to 48% in Apr’22 and 52% in May’22. Reducing ticket size of SIP flows is a positive sign (Rs2532/Rs2449/Rs2245 in FY21/22/23-TD) as it is associated with more stickiness.