New Delhi: The CareEdge Debt Quality Index (CDQI), a measure reflecting the health of debt in the financial sector, saw a marginal decline in July due to a slight reduction in the rated debt among investment grade rating categories., CareEdge said in a report.

The index, which had been on a steady ascent since November 2021, recorded a modest drop from 93.79 in June 2023 to 93.75 in July.

The CDQI serves as an indicator of debt quality’s temporal trajectory, contextualized against broader financial sector developments. It gauges whether debt quality is undergoing improvement or degradation, with higher values suggesting enhanced debt quality in comparison to the base year, FY12. The index provides near-real-time insights into the health of debt and credit markets.

The dataset employed for calculating the CDQI encompasses 1,684 companies drawn from a larger portfolio of 2,980 companies as of March 2012. This dataset undergoes periodic reviews and refreshes, ensuring its relevance over time. In instances where an entity loses its rating coverage, it is replaced with a set of companies that possess similar ratings and comparable volumes of outstanding debt.

Presently, the cumulative debt volume of the sample companies stands at ₹49.6 lakh crore as of July 2023.

According to the report, the index’s movement over the past months reveals a dynamic trajectory of evolving debt quality.