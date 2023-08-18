Debt quality in financial sector declined marginally in July: Report1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 02:10 PM IST
The index, which had been on a steady ascent since November 2021, recorded a modest drop from 93.79 in June 2023 to 93.75 in July
New Delhi: The CareEdge Debt Quality Index (CDQI), a measure reflecting the health of debt in the financial sector, saw a marginal decline in July due to a slight reduction in the rated debt among investment grade rating categories., CareEdge said in a report.
