Debt  quality  of  companies improves  in  Jun e quarter

However, Banerji pointed out that issuers belonging to the mid & smaller segment continue to be more impacted in the second wave. Of the total downgrades by Ind-Ra in the first quarter of FY22, 58% belonged to this sector. Of these, 80% belonged to the vulnerable sub-investment grade ratings. These issuers faced higher challenges to weather through the covid-19 disruption on their business operations. “This was further aggravated with the loss of market share to larger companies in the respective sectors due to inability of the smaller companies to scale up their businesses amid liquidity challenges. Working capital challenges leading to impact on financial metrics and liquidity were the key factors for their ratings downgrades," Banerji added.