Lok Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress Party leader Mahua Moitra on Friday slammed French sporting goods retailer Decathlon for violating her privacy and consumer laws.

Moitra who yesterday visited the Decathlon store in Delhi's Ansal Plaza to buy a pair of trousers for her father for ₹1,499 in cash was asked by the store manager to give her contact details--like her mobile phone number and email address in order to make the purchase.

The TMC MP refused to share her details and tweeted the matter from the store.

Want to buy my dad trousers for ₹1499 in CASH at @Decathlon_India Ansal Plaza & manager insists I need to put in my mobile number & email

ID to purchase.

Sorry @Decathlon_India you are violating privacy laws & consumer laws by insisting on this. Am at store currently. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 28, 2022

Moitra also shared a screenshot of a message she said she received from a "top lawyer at the Supreme Court".

The lawyer asked her not to share her mobile phone number with Decathlon. "Ask them to reconfigure their system," the lawyer said.

"I ran into the same problem with Lenskart (an eyewear retail chain) and refused to give my mobile number. I spoke to their head manager and finally, he put in some random employee's mobile number," the lawyer said, alleging that "these retail chains have configured their system in this way to trap the customer".

Received this message from a top lawyer at the Supreme Court just now. The sweet manager finally put in his number & got me out of store (with dad’s trousers) But @Decathlon_India needs to reconfigure now. pic.twitter.com/Ez4OxGDuJJ — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 28, 2022

Later, Moitra wrote, Decathlon's "sweet manager" had put their phone number to get her out of the store with the trousers. However, she demanded the sporting company reconfigure its system.

Moitra added that she usually buys goods from Decathlon stores in the UK and they never ask their customers for mobile numbers; they ask for email addresses if a person wants a paperless receipt. "So clearly only the Indian arm wants to fool customers here. Not nice @Decathlon_India," she wrote.

I always buy stuff in UK from @DecathlonUK & they NEVER ask for mobile num & only for email if one wants paperless receipt.

So clearly only Indian arm wants to fool customers here. Not nice @Decathlon_India — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 28, 2022