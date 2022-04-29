OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Decathlon violating privacy, consumer laws, says TMC MP Mahua Moitra; Here's why
Listen to this article

Lok Sabha MP and Trinamool Congress Party leader Mahua Moitra on Friday slammed French sporting goods retailer Decathlon for violating her privacy and consumer laws.

Moitra who yesterday visited the Decathlon store in Delhi's Ansal Plaza to buy a pair of trousers for her father for 1,499 in cash was asked by the store manager to give her contact details--like her mobile phone number and email address in order to make the purchase.

The TMC MP refused to share her details and tweeted the matter from the store.

Moitra also shared a screenshot of a message she said she received from a "top lawyer at the Supreme Court".

The lawyer asked her not to share her mobile phone number with Decathlon. "Ask them to reconfigure their system," the lawyer said.

"I ran into the same problem with Lenskart (an eyewear retail chain) and refused to give my mobile number. I spoke to their head manager and finally, he put in some random employee's mobile number," the lawyer said, alleging that "these retail chains have configured their system in this way to trap the customer".

Later, Moitra wrote, Decathlon's "sweet manager" had put their phone number to get her out of the store with the trousers. However, she demanded the sporting company reconfigure its system.

Moitra added that she usually buys goods from Decathlon stores in the UK and they never ask their customers for mobile numbers; they ask for email addresses if a person wants a paperless receipt. "So clearly only the Indian arm wants to fool customers here. Not nice @Decathlon_India," she wrote.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout