‘15-16 ghante kaam karte hain, paisa nahi milta’: Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit delivery partners strike nationwide on Dec 31

Platform workers from companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, and Amazon are participating in a nationwide strike on Wednesday, organised by the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT).

Here's what the food delivery agent said The strike is being participated in by food delivery workers for several reasons. Low pay according to the rate card and the absence of company-provided insurance are cited as major concerns.

According to ANI, a food delivery agent said, "When we go to the customer, no matter how much trouble we're in, we smile and say, 'Thank you, sir, please give us a rating.' If an order is cancelled for any reason, the penalty falls on the rider... The company should take action on this matter. We work 14 hours a day, spending day and night on the road... We don't get paid according to the amount of work we do…”

Another food delivery agent pointed out that they don't get insurance claim, he said, “Initially, the rate card was fine, but now they have changed it, causing difficulties and problems for all the riders. We don't even get insurance claims. A rider recently had an accident at Barakhamba, and he didn't receive any claim... Our team leader and senior company officials told him to create a PDF, which they would send to Bangalore... There was no response from there.”

“We all chipped in ₹1000-2000 to help that rider. Now that guy is working even at night, taking orders at 1 or 2 AM... The TL never answers the phone. After 20 or 25 calls, the TL answers with an attitude. And if you argue with him even a little, he blocks your ID... After working 14 hours, we're only getting ₹700-800... Today, there's a strike all over Delhi,” he added.

A food delivery agent said, “Currently, deliveries are stopped... We heard there's a strike, so we're not working at all... We are grateful that the company gave us a lot in the beginning. But now, they are taking back everything they gave... Other companies offer promotions, but here, we're only getting demotions... We have to work 15-16 hours to make ends meet...”

Gig Workers Union President urges Centre to intervene The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) President, Shaik Salauddin, called for the removal of the 10-minute delivery option from all platforms and the reinstatement of the previous payout structure, ANI reported.

"Our demand to the platform companies was that our old payout structure be reinstated and that the 10-minute delivery option be removed from all platforms... We had called for a strike on the 25th and 31st, and on the 25th, 40 thousand workers across India came out in support of it... We are ready to discuss and talk about it... We request the state and central government also to interfere in this...," Salauddin told ANI.

Claiming growing support, Salauddin said over 1.5 lakh workers across India are backing the movement, with more expected to join. He also alleged intimidation by aggregator companies. "Workers are being threatened. Bouncers are being deployed near warehouses, and IDs are being blocked through team leaders and area managers. This kind of pressure will not work," he said.

The call to ban 10-minute delivery apps was reiterated earlier by Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav, who claimed that gig workers have been oppressed by these companies and that evaluations have been increased at their expense, benefiting only the companies.

“In today's time, Swiggy Zomato delivery boys, Blinkit Zepto riders, Ola Uber drivers, are a workforce on the back of which these big companies have become unicorns; they have got billion-dollar valuations. In this entire ecosystem that has been created, if there's one group of people who are oppressed and under immense pressure, it's the gig workers,” the AAP MP said during an exclusive interview with ANI.

Under the 10-minute delivery guarantee, a gig worker who drives recklessly, becomes increasingly anxious, risks losing incentives, and faces customer abuse if the delivery is late, while not receiving any regular worker protections, Chadha said.

As part of improving working conditions and rights for workers, Chadha has proposed setting working hours for gig workers to end the practice of people working 14-16 hours a day for incentives.

