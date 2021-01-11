December air traffic up 12% sequentially: Icra

New Delhi: Domestic air passenger traffic continued to recover in December, growing 12% month-on-month but still 45% lower year on year because of the covid-19 pandemic, rating agency Icra said in a report on Monday.

While the capacity deployed by carriers during December 2020 stood at about 67% as compared to the year ago period, it was a significant increase from about 59% capacity deployment during November, the rating agency added.

Indian airlines suspended operations for about two months between March and May, as the government had imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic. Airlines were allowed to resume domestic operations in late May in a calibrated manner. However, travel appetite remains somewhat muted due to the pandemic. As things stand, Airlines in India are allowed to sell seats up to 80% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights.

“For December 2020, the average daily departures were about 2,048, significantly lower than the average daily departures of 3,062 in December 2019, though better than about 1,806 in November 2020," said Kinjal Shah, vice president, Icra.

"The average number of passengers per flight during December 2020 was 112, against an average of 137 passengers per flight in December 2019. Thus, it is expected that the domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of about 72% in December 2020, against 87.9% in December 2019, that too on a low capacity," Shah said, adding that the The PLF for December 2020 was lower than the 75% reported in November 2020, due to the increase in capacity deployment by about 17%.

PLF, or passenger load factor, measures the capacity utilisation of transport services, including airlines.

For December, the number of international passenger traffic was 301,000, an 87% decline from the year-ago period, Icra added.

Normal international flights remain suspended at least till 31 January. However, India currently has air bubble arrangements with several countries, which allow movement between these countries with certain restrictions. Apart from these flights, international repatriation flights and cargo-only operations are also allowed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via