December air traffic up 12% sequentially: Icra

"The average number of passengers per flight during December 2020 was 112, against an average of 137 passengers per flight in December 2019. Thus, it is expected that the domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of about 72% in December 2020, against 87.9% in December 2019, that too on a low capacity," Shah said, adding that the The PLF for December 2020 was lower than the 75% reported in November 2020, due to the increase in capacity deployment by about 17%.