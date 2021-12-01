The first day of every month usually brings changes. So it is important that you know about them in advance. Let us know what is going to change from December 1.

ITR filing deadline

The Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) had extended the Income-Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline FY 2020-21 for individuals till 31 December 2021, mostly for the difficulties faced by taxpayers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SBI Credit Card EMI Transaction Expensive

Customers purchasing products on SBI’s credit card EMI facility is going to become expensive from 1 December 2021. This is because SBI cards will now levy a processing fee of ₹99 plus tax on all EMI purchase transactions from today. The processing fee of ₹99 will be charged on only those transactions which have been successfully converted into equated monthly instalments or EMI transactions.

PNB revises savings account interest rates

Punjab National Bank has announced its decision to cut the savings account interest rate from 1 December 2021. PNB has reduced interest rate on savings account deposits by 10 basis points (bps) for account balance less than ₹10 lakh and by 5 basis points (bps) for an account balance of ₹10 lakh and above. For the balance of less than ₹10 lakh in the savings account, the interest rate will be 2.80%. On the other hand, for the balance of ₹10 lakh and above, the interest rate will be 2.85% per annum.

Matchbox prices hiked after 14 years

Matchbox prices will be seeing a hike after 14 years in India.. With the upcoming revision, the retail price of matchboxes will be doubled to ₹2 from the current price of ₹1 starting from December 1, 2021. It is after 2007 that the price of matches is getting revised. However, the consolation is that the number of matchsticks per box is also getting increased. From 36 matchsticks in a matchbox, customers will now be getting 50 matches with the increase in the price of the matchboxes.

Pension might stop if Life Certificate not submitted

The deadline to submit a life certificate was November 30, and if the document is not submitted, the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) may not disburse a pensioner's due money.

EPF money to stop if you have not linked it with Aadhaar

If you are an employee in the corporate sector and have an account with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), you must link your account with your Aadhaar. The last date to link Aadhaar with UAN was November 30. “In partial modification of the Circular No. WSU/15(1)2019/ATR/529 dated 15.06.2021 under reference, it is informed that the date of completing the seeding and verification of Aadhaar with UAN, is hereby extended till 30.11.2021 and accordingly, the date in Para 1 of the referred Circular dated 15.06.2021 mentioned as 01.09.2021 may be read as 01.12.2021," the EPFO had said in a circular.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.