Matchbox prices will be seeing a hike after 14 years in India.. With the upcoming revision, the retail price of matchboxes will be doubled to ₹2 from the current price of ₹1 starting from December 1, 2021. It is after 2007 that the price of matches is getting revised. However, the consolation is that the number of matchsticks per box is also getting increased. From 36 matchsticks in a matchbox, customers will now be getting 50 matches with the increase in the price of the matchboxes.

