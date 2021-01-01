December GST receipts at all-time high

NEW DELHI : Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue receipts of central and state governments shot up to ₹1.15 trillion, the highest since the new tax was rolled out in 2017, in a sign of economic recovery and effectiveness of the sustained drive against tax evasion .

Receipts in December for the transactions executed in November yielded ₹21,365 crore in central GST, ₹27,804 in state GST, ₹57,426 in integrated GST on inter-state supplies and ₹8,579 from GST cess, a statement from the finance ministry said.

The statement said collection in December was 12% higher than the receipts in the same month a year ago. It is for the first time the mop-up has crossed ₹1.15 trillion. The highest so far was ₹1.14 trillion in April 2019, but the revenue receipt of April normally tends to be high as it pertains to the returns of March which marks the end of financial year. December revenue receipt is also sharply higher than the ₹1.05 trillion reported in the month before.

“This has been due to combined effect of the rapid economic recovery post pandemic and the nation-wide drive against GST evaders and fake bills along with many systemic changes introduced recently, which improved compliance," the ministry said. So far, GST revenue has crossed ₹1.1 trillion only three times since GST was rolled out.

Experts said the compliance improvement drive played a role in the revenue collection growth. “GST collections crossing ₹1.15 trillion for the first time despite us not being completely out of the pandemic indicates a remarkable recovery in the economy. Some of it could also be due to the plugging of GST revenue leakage by the government," said Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY.

Among major state economies, Maharashtra reported a 7% improvement in tax receipts in December from the year ago period, while Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh witnessed an 8% jump and Gujarat recorded a 13% improvement in the same period. With major states reporting an increase ranging from 6% to 15% in their GST collections, compared to the same period last year, it is expected that some of the gap in collections seen in the earlier part of the current fiscal would be made up by improving collections in the past three months, explained M.S. Mani, senior director, Deloitte India.

