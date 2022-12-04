Decency exists: Ex-Google MD forgets to pay cab driver, shares experience online

Many people who book a cab or taxi service to reach airport often forget to pay the driver and then suddenly rush back when they remember.
Sharing a recent experience on how he walked off without paying to the cab driver dropped him at Delhi airport, Mediacorp's Chief Commercial Officer & Chief Digital Officer Parminder Singh took to Twitter and said that 'decency exists'.
"The soft spoken cab driver dropped us at Delhi airport. We walked off without paying. Desperately called to ask how to pay & he replied, ‘Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge’. Won’t even tell the amount. He knew we don’t live here. We eventually paid him & learnt decency exists," Singh wrote on Twitter on 3 December.
Apart from this, the former Managing Director of firms like Google and Twitter, Singh asked people to message him if they are looking looking for a decent cab guy in NCR.
As people these days are used to take Uber or other cab's connected services' to their credit card, they tend to forget pay the cab drivers. However, not most of the drivers are decent and often misbehave if people forget to pay them.
