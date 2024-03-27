‘Decide who your father is’: BJP issues show-cause notice to West Bengal MP Dilip Ghosh over comment on Mamata Banerjee
Dilip Ghosh sparks controversy for remarks about Mamata Banerjee, prompting BJP General Secretary Arun Singh to issue a show-cause notice condemning his comments
Dilip Ghosh’s ‘indecent’ remarks about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 26 have sparked a controversy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now issued a show-cause notice to the Medinipur Member of Parliament (MP).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message