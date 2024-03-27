Dilip Ghosh’s ‘indecent’ remarks about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 26 have sparked a controversy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now issued a show-cause notice to the Medinipur Member of Parliament (MP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The show-cause notice, signed by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, has condemned Dilip's comments towards the Bengal CM.

"Honorable Dilip Ghosh, your statement today is indecent, unparliamentary, and contrary to the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party condemns this statement. As per the directions of the national president, JP Nadda, please explain your behaviour as soon as possible," says a translated version of the notice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dilip Ghosh said he will reply to the notice “by a letter", ANI reported.

What Dilip Ghosh said Dilip Ghosh was on his morning walk in Durgapur when he made the remarks about CM Banerjee, also known as Didi.

"When Didi goes to Goa, she calls herself ‘daughter of Goa’. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the ‘daughter of Tripura’. Decide who your father is. It's not right to be anybody's daughter," he said to his laughing audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What Trinamool Congress said Trinamool Congress (TMC), in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “Dilip Ghosh is a disgrace in the name of political leadership! From challenging the lineage of Maa Durga to now questioning the ancestry of Smt. Mamata Banerjee, he has wallowed in the filthiest depths of moral bankruptcy."

Also Read: BJP fields Sandeshkhali housewife Rekha Patra from Basirhat seat “One thing is crystal clear: Ghosh has ZERO RESPECT for the women of Bengal, whether it be the revered goddess of Hinduism or the only woman Chief Minister of India," it added.

TMC approaches ECI TMC filed a complaint against Ghosh with the West Bengal chief electoral officer on March 26 for “passing derogatory and offensive comment personally attacking Mamata Banerjee, thereby violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC)". It has demanded immediate and strict action against Ghosh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reportedly sought a report on Ghosh’s comment from the District Magistrate.

